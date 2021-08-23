Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hess by 8.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 184.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $490,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

