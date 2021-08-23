Hiblocks Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $48.25 million and $1.39 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

