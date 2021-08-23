Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Highwoods Properties worth $229,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $45.16 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

