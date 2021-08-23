Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Hive has a total market cap of $217.75 million and $100.52 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,490,411 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

