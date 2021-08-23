Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Position Trimmed by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.81. 390,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

