Homeros Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Homeros has a market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

