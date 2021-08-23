HOMIHELP Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $4.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00834304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00103592 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.