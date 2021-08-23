Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Up 2.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.59. 91,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 156,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

