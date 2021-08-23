Honest Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $104,499.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00162389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,505.24 or 1.00040812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01008659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.15 or 0.06891274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

