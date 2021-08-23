Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.69

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 3608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

