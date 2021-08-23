Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VG. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,623. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.