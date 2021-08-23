Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,634. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.