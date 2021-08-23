Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,397 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,272. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

