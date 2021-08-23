Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Limelight Networks worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. 1,039,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,947. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

