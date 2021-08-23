Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Bank OZK accounts for 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

