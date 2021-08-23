Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,418,428 shares of company stock worth $3,679,893,718. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.45. 5,382,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

