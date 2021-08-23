Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless makes up 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Sierra Wireless worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. 270,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.