Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.74. 5,801,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

