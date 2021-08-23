Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Dillard’s makes up about 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dillard’s worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dillard’s by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.65. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.