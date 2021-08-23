Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises approximately 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 178,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

