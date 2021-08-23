Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

