Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.35. The stock had a trading volume of 823,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

