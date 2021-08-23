Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ArcBest worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 201,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,196 shares of company stock worth $2,696,790 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

