Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

EHC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

