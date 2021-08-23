Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,103 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.00. 1,680,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

