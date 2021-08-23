Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.