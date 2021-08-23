Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,200 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SecureWorks worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. 57,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,033. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

