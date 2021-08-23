Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up about 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.23. 222,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.