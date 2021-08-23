Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Shares of DG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.64. 1,233,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

