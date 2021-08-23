Horrell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000. AutoZone accounts for about 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $17.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,622.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.