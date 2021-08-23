Hosking Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 106,232 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

