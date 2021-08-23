Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.