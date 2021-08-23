Hosking Partners LLP Sells 182 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $570.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

