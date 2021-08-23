Hosking Partners LLP Sells 379 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.14 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

