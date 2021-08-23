Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

