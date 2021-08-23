H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Sells $14,408.80 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $14,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

