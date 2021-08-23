HTMLCOIN Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $16,321.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

