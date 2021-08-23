Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.90

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

