Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 23rd

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 638,898 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.