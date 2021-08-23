HUNT Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, HUNT has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $42.87 million and $310.09 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

