Hush Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $641.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00333467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00144900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00157069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 197.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.