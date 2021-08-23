Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,500 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of SunPower by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 107,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.