Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

