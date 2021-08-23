Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.