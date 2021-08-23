Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISCA opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.
Discovery Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
