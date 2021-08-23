Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Up 7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.61. 5,801,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

