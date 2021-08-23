Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Reaches $70.91 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.38 or 0.00037149 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $70.91 million and approximately $916,288.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.56 or 1.00060168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01024850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.43 or 0.06697753 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,606,642 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.