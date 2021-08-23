Hydro Protocol (HOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $492,066.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $492,066.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

