Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00130396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00159078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.55 or 1.00244314 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.91 or 0.00999017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.91 or 0.06715005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.