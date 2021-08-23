I/O Coin (IOC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $284.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $284.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.12 or 0.00544188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.74 or 0.01171209 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,063,180 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

