Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 7.4% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $6,893.07 or 0.13693754 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $12,704.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00159882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,224.31 or 0.99775439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00989521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.11 or 0.06552019 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

